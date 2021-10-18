Scrypta Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 71.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $69,304.70 and $150.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,233,276 coins and its circulating supply is 18,433,276 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

