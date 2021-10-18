Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Major Shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc Acquires 2,415,459 Shares

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SEB traded up $51.97 on Monday, hitting $4,182.00. 573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,870.02 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 120.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

