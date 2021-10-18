Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Sealed Air worth $57,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.50 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

