Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of MS opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

