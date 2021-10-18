Secret Price Hits $4.66 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Secret has a market cap of $698.40 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00007545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00306629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.