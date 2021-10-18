Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

About Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

