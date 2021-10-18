SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221,771 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 4.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SEI Investments worth $28,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 151.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in SEI Investments by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEIC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.71. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

