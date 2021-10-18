SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 192,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

LEDS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.57. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.01.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

