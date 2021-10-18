Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

