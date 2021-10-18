Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $128.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

