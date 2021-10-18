Semux Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $86,113.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00057680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010484 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007137 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

