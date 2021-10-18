Senior (LON:SNR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

LON:SNR opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.