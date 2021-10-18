Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $146.72 million and $515,105.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,821,018,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,240,677,081 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

