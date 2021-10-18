Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Investec raised Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Serica Energy stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Serica Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

