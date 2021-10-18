Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Down 3.5%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 11,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

