ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $680.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.94.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $663.18 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.