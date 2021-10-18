Shadows Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $6.13 million and $552,311.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00194633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00088949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.