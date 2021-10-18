SharedStake Hits Market Capitalization of $43,114.02 (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. One SharedStake coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $43,114.02 and approximately $7,810.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

