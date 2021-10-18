Sharon Mates Sells 40,392 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,761. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $249,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

