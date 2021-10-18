Sharon Mates Sells 8,192 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $2.39 on Monday, hitting $41.69. 521,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

