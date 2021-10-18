SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $159,329.36

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $159,329.36 and $348.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,107.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.27 or 0.06035130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00298590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.10 or 0.00985547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00084691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.07 or 0.00412298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00271096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00263534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

