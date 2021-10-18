Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of FOUR opened at $75.65 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

