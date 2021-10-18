Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Castle Hook Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 5.2% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $67,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP traded up $10.82 on Monday, reaching $1,435.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,460.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,366.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

