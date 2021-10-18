Shopping (SPI) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $543,746.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $45.44 or 0.00073564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,646.54 or 0.99804726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.54 or 0.06042924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,328 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

