Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 27.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 8,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,452. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,717.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 22.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 419,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 85.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 372.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
