Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expands By 27.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 8,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,452. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1,717.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 22.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 419,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 85.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 372.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

