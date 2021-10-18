Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Drops By 21.3%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $88,376.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,725.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,343 shares of company stock valued at $426,540. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air T during the first quarter worth $240,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $28.50 on Monday. Air T has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

