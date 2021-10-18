Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 32.4%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.06 on Monday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKU shares. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

