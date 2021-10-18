Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 32.4%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.06 on Monday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKU shares. Clarus Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
