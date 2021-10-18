Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declines By 23.2%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,273. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Finally, NWI Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 160.8% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

