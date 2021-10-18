Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declines By 24.0%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,566. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.