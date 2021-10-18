Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Declines By 25.4%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 583,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.64. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

