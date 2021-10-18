Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expands By 27.6%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.55. 33,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Archrock has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

