Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Drops By 21.7%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

