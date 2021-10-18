Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Rises By 26.6%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BRIV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,955. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

