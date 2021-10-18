Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Decreases By 25.9%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

