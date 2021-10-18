Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Declines By 23.0%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $397.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

