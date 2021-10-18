Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 23.7%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth $352,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $81,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.