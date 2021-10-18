Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Grows By 33.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.23 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

