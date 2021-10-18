Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Grows By 33.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE BGT opened at $13.23 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.