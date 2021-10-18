Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Declines By 25.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 34,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.
