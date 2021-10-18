Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 31.3%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,608. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

