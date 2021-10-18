Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Rises By 29.6%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $76.42.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $3.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.