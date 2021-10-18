Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Increases By 27.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRBU stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 404,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

