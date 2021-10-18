Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Declines By 25.0%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $92,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.99. 254,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,681. CBRE Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

