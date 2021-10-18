Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Grows By 29.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,978,604.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,712,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,698,049. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Certara by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 352,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.38. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

