Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Decreases By 24.9%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 740,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

