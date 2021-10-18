Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Drops By 32.5%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cuentas in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cuentas in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 43,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Cuentas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $9.25.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,219.51% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

