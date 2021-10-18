Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Decreases By 24.1%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of CPIX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. 23,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,701. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274,000.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

