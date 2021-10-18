Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Drops By 23.1%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 465,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

DCI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

