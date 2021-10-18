Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Grows By 32.7%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.94 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.