Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Grows By 32.7%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $34.94 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

