Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Decreases By 21.3%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.96. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.