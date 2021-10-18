Short Interest in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Increases By 31.2%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

ERAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:ERAS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,183. Erasca has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

